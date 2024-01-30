Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $83.58 and last traded at $83.54, with a volume of 5524172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.55.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.28.

Get Shopify alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHOP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify Stock Up 2.4 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 89.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $107.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.92 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.15 and its 200-day moving average is $64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.