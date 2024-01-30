Short Interest in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Grows By 9.2%

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,800 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 547,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 250,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AMG stock opened at $151.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.55 and a 200 day moving average of $138.21. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $120.22 and a 52 week high of $180.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.34. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 59.89%. The company had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 26.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

