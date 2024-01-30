Short Interest in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Decreases By 8.3%

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
AirNet Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ANTE opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. AirNet Technology has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.87.
AirNet Technology Company Profile
