Short Interest in Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Declines By 15.1%

Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.
Alphawave IP Group Trading Down 0.6 %
Alphawave IP Group stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. Alphawave IP Group has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62.
Alphawave IP Group Company Profile
