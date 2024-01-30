Short Interest in Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Declines By 15.1%

Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Alphawave IP Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Alphawave IP Group stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. Alphawave IP Group has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62.

Alphawave IP Group Company Profile

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

