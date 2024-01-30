Short Interest in AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Declines By 14.0%

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,211,900 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 2,570,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 77.6 days.

OTCMKTS:ATGFF opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77. AltaGas has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $21.42.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

