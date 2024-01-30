Short Interest in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Rises By 6.2%

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,300 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the December 31st total of 257,300 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 135,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

AMAL stock opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $815.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.91. Amalgamated Financial has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.53.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $105.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.59 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 22.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, Director Finser Mark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $106,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,567 shares in the company, valued at $493,325.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amalgamated Financial news, Director Finser Mark sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $106,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,325.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $58,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,486.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,599 shares of company stock worth $473,066. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAL has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

