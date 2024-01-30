Short Interest in American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Expands By 6.4%

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
American Lithium Minerals Price Performance
OTCMKTS AMLM opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. American Lithium Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.
About American Lithium Minerals
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American Lithium Minerals
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- AppLovin stock breaks out: App’tizing momentum ahead
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Humana EPS shocker. Are Medicare Advantage plans in jeopardy?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Celsius stock finally cools off…analysts warm up to it
Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.