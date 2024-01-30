Short Interest in American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Expands By 6.4%

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

American Lithium Minerals Price Performance

OTCMKTS AMLM opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. American Lithium Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

Get American Lithium Minerals alerts:

About American Lithium Minerals

(Get Free Report)

See Also

American Lithium Minerals, Inc, engages in mineral exploration for lithium and rare earth minerals in the United States. The company's properties include Stonewall Flat Lithium project that covers an area of approximately 1,250 acres on Stonewall Playa in Nevada's Lida Valley Basin; and Kingman Rare Earth project comprising two individual properties, which include Kingman Feldspar Mine and the Mineral X property.

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.