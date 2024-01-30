Short Interest in AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Declines By 15.5%

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

AppTech Payments Stock Up 4.0 %

APCXW opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. AppTech Payments has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.

About AppTech Payments

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer financial processing payments for credit and debit cards via point of sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

