Short Interest in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Decreases By 7.3%

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the December 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 522,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 23,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40,317 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 204.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AQST stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $164.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.69. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.81.

Aquestive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AQST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AQST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

