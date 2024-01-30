Short Interest in Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Drops By 14.5%

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Atico Mining Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ATCMF opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10. Atico Mining has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.24.
About Atico Mining
