Short Interest in Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Drops By 14.5%

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Atico Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ATCMF opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10. Atico Mining has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.24.

Get Atico Mining alerts:

About Atico Mining

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.