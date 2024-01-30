Short Interest in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Increases By 30.5%

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,800 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the December 31st total of 243,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 113,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CACI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.00.

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $344.10 on Tuesday. CACI International has a 52-week low of $275.79 and a 52-week high of $359.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.76.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CACI International will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CACI International

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total transaction of $114,702.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CACI International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in CACI International during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 26.0% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Further Reading

