Short Interest in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Increases By 27.1%

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,300 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the December 31st total of 123,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceragon Networks

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 428,979 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 100,190 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 8,127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16,254 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 13.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRNT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Ceragon Networks Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CRNT opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $2.88. The company has a market cap of $215.09 million, a P/E ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $87.26 million for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.