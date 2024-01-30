Short Interest in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Decreases By 9.2%

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Fidelity D & D Bancorp Price Performance
FDBC opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $301.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.60. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Fidelity D & D Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.
Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile
Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
