Short Interest in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Decreases By 9.2%

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Price Performance

FDBC opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $301.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.60. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 573.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 13,488.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 189.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

