Short Interest in flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Drops By 9.2%

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,971,600 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 2,170,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
flatexDEGIRO Stock Performance
FNNTF opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. flatexDEGIRO has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $10.90.
flatexDEGIRO Company Profile
