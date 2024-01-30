Short Interest in flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Drops By 9.2%

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,971,600 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 2,170,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

flatexDEGIRO Stock Performance

FNNTF opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. flatexDEGIRO has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

flatexDEGIRO Company Profile

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers online brokerage services, including execution-only securities transactions under the flatex brand; shares, bonds, futures, options, stock-exchange-traded products, and stock-exchange-traded funds under the DEGIRO brand name; and services for professional traders, short selling services for selected shares and bonds, and trading lines under the ViTrade brand.

