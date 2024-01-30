Short Interest in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Drops By 9.1%

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,600 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 357,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Formula One Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FWONA opened at $61.52 on Tuesday. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $69.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.50.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 213,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,612,801.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,332,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,827,574.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 213,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $6,612,801.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,332,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,827,574.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,226,925 shares of company stock worth $37,440,736 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWONA. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

