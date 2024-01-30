Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Rises By 27.1%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the December 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,558,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,312,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,157 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,382,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,178,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 88,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 8,801,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334,190 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ EMXC opened at $54.68 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $55.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.06.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.637 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.