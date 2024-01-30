Short Interest in Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Increases By 29.2%

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the December 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Konecranes Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KNCRF opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. Konecranes has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $44.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.87.
Konecranes Company Profile
