Short Interest in Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Increases By 29.2%

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the December 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Konecranes Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KNCRF opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. Konecranes has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $44.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.87.

Konecranes Company Profile

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services lifting equipment. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for industrial cranes and hoists. In addition, it provides a range of industrial cranes for general manufacturing and various process industries, as well as involved in design and manufacture of crane components.

