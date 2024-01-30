Short Interest in Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Increases By 28.6%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Mineral Resources Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MALRY opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. Mineral Resources has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $66.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.56.
Mineral Resources Company Profile
