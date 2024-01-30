Short Interest in Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Grows By 16.2%

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,446,200 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 1,244,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.0 days.

RGRNF stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Regis Resources has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18.

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales, as well as holds 30% interest in Tropicana Gold Project.

