Short Interest in Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Decreases By 14.3%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Renault Stock Performance

RNLSY opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. Renault has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $9.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upgraded Renault from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Renault currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operating vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

