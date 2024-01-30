Short Interest in Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Declines By 14.0%

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Sylogist Price Performance

Shares of SYZLF opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40. Sylogist has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $5.88.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides SaaS solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, network security, Web portals, and others. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

