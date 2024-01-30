Short Interest in Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Declines By 14.0%

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Sylogist Price Performance
Shares of SYZLF opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40. Sylogist has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $5.88.
Sylogist Company Profile
