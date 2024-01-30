Short Interest in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Declines By 13.8%

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 2,980,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 113,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 24,642 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,189,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,925,000 after buying an additional 155,835 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 139,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 88,239 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,792,000 after buying an additional 584,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMCI opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.27 million, a PE ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.41.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 37.68% and a negative net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.08 million. Analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.