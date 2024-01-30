Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Drops By 9.3%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the December 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,425,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ BND opened at $72.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.25.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
