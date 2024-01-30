Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Drops By 9.3%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the December 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,425,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.25.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.