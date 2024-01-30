Short Interest in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Decreases By 14.8%

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,450,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 7,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Welltower Stock Performance
Shares of WELL opened at $87.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 181.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Welltower has a one year low of $65.18 and a one year high of $93.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.50.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Welltower
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Welltower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 307,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 87,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Welltower
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Is Adient’s guidance cut a positive sign for the auto suppliers?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- American Superconductor faster than a speeding bullet on EPS beat
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Chesapeake to buy Southwestern Energy as natural gas prices rise
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.