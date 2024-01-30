Short Interest in Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Increases By 15.2%

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,605,700 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 14,413,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 116.0 days.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0453 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.33%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.