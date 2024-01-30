Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Short Interest Update

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 516,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 373.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Free Report) by 185.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $179.49 on Tuesday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $125.53 and a twelve month high of $189.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.85.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.