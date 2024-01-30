Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 386 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.46.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $171.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.12 and its 200 day moving average is $154.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.17 and a 1 year high of $171.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

