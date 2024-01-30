Sigma Planning Corp Buys 10,582 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,582 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gainplan LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 31,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period.

GDX stock opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.25. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $36.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

