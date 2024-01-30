Sigma Planning Corp Buys 1,154 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at about $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $35.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $41.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.659 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.