Sigma Planning Corp Buys 816 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $374,403,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,312 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 66,732.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,794,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,346,000 after buying an additional 1,791,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 87.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,616,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,118,000 after buying an additional 1,688,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,304 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.85. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $96.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2757 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

