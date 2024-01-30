Sigma Planning Corp Buys 879 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,557 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.62.

NIKE Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NKE opened at $103.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

