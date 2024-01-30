Sigma Planning Corp Buys Shares of 5,777 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $259,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,919 shares of company stock valued at $22,983,188. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Nomura began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.00.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $495.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 1.13. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.11 and a 52-week high of $496.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.63.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

