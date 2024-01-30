Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 562.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,283 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.34% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.

NYSEARCA:QGRO opened at $79.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $729.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.92. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $59.48 and a 1-year high of $79.86.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

