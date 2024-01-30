Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.46 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Cummins by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Cummins by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $240.87 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.38.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

