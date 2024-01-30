Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 32,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $544,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.93.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $145.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.35. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $146.19.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

