Sigma Planning Corp Has $2 Million Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 6.09% of Kellanova worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of K. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Kellanova by 42,578.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,311,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,219,000 after buying an additional 3,304,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,663,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 1st quarter worth $87,611,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kellanova by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,839,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,750,000 after purchasing an additional 857,994 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on K shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.14.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $4,394,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,009,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,491,854.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $37,820,136 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $72.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Kellanova’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

