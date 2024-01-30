Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,662 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 8.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $204,381.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,426.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $5,620,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,209,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,619,021.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $204,381.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,426.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,610 shares of company stock valued at $6,418,904 in the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTD. TheStreet lowered Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.81.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.54. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

