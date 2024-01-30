Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 19,656 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 185.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,656 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after buying an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,361 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,943,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,416,000. Finally, Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $88,084,000.

SPLG stock opened at $57.78 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average of $52.97.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

