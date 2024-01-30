Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 4,473 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of SPGP opened at $97.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.48. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $80.32 and a twelve month high of $99.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

