Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 583 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,918 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $204,728,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,625,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $415,449,000 after purchasing an additional 611,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $2,673,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,017,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,017,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,676 shares of company stock worth $123,465,739 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $345.25 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.11 and a 52-week high of $350.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.59. The firm has a market cap of $108.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.17, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PANW. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.