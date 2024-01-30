Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 56,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 747,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $78.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.65.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.