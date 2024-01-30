Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,044 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $260,488,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after acquiring an additional 994,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $743,734,000 after acquiring an additional 662,891 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,709,765 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $354,229,000 after purchasing an additional 541,566 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.19.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $230.50 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.26. The firm has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

