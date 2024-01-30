Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.44. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $58.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

