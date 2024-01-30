Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,410 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 666.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,344,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,663 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,817,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,431,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,602,000 after buying an additional 1,013,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average is $38.83. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.15 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.68% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.