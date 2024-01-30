Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Signature Bank stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 9.09. Signature Bank has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $149.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,223,000 after purchasing an additional 378,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,225 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,992,000 after purchasing an additional 117,424 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,800,000 after purchasing an additional 213,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 14.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 584,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,445,000 after purchasing an additional 73,259 shares during the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

