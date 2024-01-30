Signaturefd LLC Acquires 4,405 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:WTRG opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average is $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $48.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.307 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 68.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

