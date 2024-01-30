Signaturefd LLC Acquires 7,280 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 122.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.57). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on HR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

