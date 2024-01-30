Signaturefd LLC Acquires 82 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $619.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.15, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.21. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $383.19 and a 52-week high of $648.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $594.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $529.36.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total value of $6,403,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 143,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,567,129.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total value of $6,403,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 143,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,567,129.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $417,503.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,593 shares in the company, valued at $59,442,701.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,976 shares of company stock worth $100,381,875. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

