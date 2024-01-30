Signaturefd LLC Cuts Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the second quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.0% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSN stock opened at $54.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.92, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.