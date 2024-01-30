Signaturefd LLC Has $193,000 Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,897,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. Keeler THomas Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $3,346,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $969,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,770,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,122 shares of company stock worth $10,428,748 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE MTB opened at $142.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.32. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $161.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.44.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

